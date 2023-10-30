W Advisors LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,268,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,092,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

