Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

