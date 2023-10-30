Delta Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

MA traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.41. The company had a trading volume of 709,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.88. The company has a market capitalization of $347.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

