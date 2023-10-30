Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 39,685 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,159,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.