QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $106.96. 2,029,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

