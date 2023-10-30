Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average of $479.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.