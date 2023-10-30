JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Trimmed by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 786,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,256. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.