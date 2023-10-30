Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of VZ traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,599,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,177,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
