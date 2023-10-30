Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.01. 1,271,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

