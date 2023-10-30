Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 115.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.72. 1,466,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,477. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

