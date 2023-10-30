Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,532 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

