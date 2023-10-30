Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $144.92. 3,114,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

