12,010 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $260.19. 233,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

