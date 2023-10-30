The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $1,152,368.08 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 3,151,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 87,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.