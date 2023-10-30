Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,671,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,753,092. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

