Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 78,210 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 216.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 146,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 204,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 555,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 76,883 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.20 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

