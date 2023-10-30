Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 11,419,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,084,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

