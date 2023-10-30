Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.36. 3,428,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,059,561. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.