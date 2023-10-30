Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

