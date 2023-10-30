Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 756 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.91. 462,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,259. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

