REDW Wealth LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.85. 2,589,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

