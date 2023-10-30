Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $545.84. 249,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.49.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

