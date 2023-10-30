Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,153,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

