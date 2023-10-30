Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 221,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $108,211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,923 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $18.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $526.26. The stock had a trading volume of 844,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

