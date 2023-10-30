Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.83. 1,545,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,971,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

