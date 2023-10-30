Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82,602 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,592. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.73. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

