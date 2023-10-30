Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $163,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $545.91. 116,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

