IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,533. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average is $273.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

