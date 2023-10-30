Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.97. 1,634,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

