Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 19,983 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 560.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.78. The company had a trading volume of 401,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,960. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

