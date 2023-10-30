TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,465. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

