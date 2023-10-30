Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $240.70 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

