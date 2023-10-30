Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after buying an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after buying an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $261.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.