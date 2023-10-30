Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.29. 2,518,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,819. The company has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

