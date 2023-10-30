Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

