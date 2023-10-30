Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.6 %

TSLA stock traded down $9.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.82. 61,099,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The company has a market capitalization of $628.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

