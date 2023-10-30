Fiduciary Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 2,962,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,505. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

