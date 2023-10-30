TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,437. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

