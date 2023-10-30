Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,371. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.