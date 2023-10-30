Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VHT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $223.38. The stock had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $242.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

