Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,545. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

