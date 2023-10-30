Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 613,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $238.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

