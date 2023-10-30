Iowa State Bank Sells 449 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

