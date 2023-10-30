Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $224,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,561. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

