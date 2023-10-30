EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 743 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

