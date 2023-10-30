Quaero Capital S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $10.04 on Monday, reaching $421.37. The company had a trading volume of 605,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

