Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. 1,369,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,120. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.