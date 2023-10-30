Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.56 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $525.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,836. The company has a market cap of $487.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

