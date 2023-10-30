Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 538.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.83. 403,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

