Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 65,838 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 6,452,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,039,000 after acquiring an additional 791,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

